1927-2019 Mary E. Williamson Geiser, 92, of Ridley Park, died December 12, 2019 at Broomall Rehab and Nursing Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Robert and Mary O’Donnell Williamson and resided in Pennsauken, NJ for 23 years before moving to her late residence in 2006. Mary was employed at Technitrol, Inc. for 25+ years retiring in 1990. She then served as President at Allen L. Geiser & Son, Inc., a long time Philadelphia Bookbinding Company, where she retired again in 2014. Mary was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and was a Sunday School Teacher for many years at The Free Church of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Philadelphia. She was a three time breast cancer survivor and walked in breast cancer walks for many years. Mary loved to travel, the beach, was an avid Flyers fan and enjoyed baking cakes and cookies. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Allen L. “Big Al” Geiser, who died June 24, 2007; and her brother, Joseph R. Williamson. She was the mother of Sandi M. Craig (Edward) and Allen K. Geiser (Phyllis); and Mimi to Jeffrey (Nicole), Christian (Brandi), Meghan (Christopher), Melissa and Carrie (Daniel); also survived by six great grandchildren. Visitation: 7:00-9:00 PM Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 and 9:15-10:15 AM Saturday at White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078 Burial Rite and Eucharist: 11:00 AM Sat., December 21, 2019 at Christ Episcopal Church, Sellers Ave. and Nevin St., Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: At a later date Memorial gifts may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, BCRF.org or Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 18, 2019