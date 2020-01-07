Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Mary Elaine Moore Waltz Doyle, 91 of Swarthmore, PA., died Sunday January 5, 2020 in her home in Swarthmore, PA. Born in the house where she died, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Elliot Moore and the late Mabel Frame Moore. She was an active member since 1928 and deacon of Chambers Memorial Presbyterian Church, Rutledge, PA. Mary worked as a Telephone operator at Piasecki in Morton, PA. She was a devoted mother who raised her children. Mary went back to work and became a professional driver for Rose Tree-Media School District, Community Transit and retired from Wheat Transportation. Mary was predeceased by her first husband, Frank H. Waltz, Jr. and second husband, Francis C. Doyle, Sr., her brother Elliott E. ”Ben” Moore and infant grandson Brian Waltz. Survived by daughters Janice Schaffhauser of Roanoke, VA., Phyllis (Steve) Anderson of Powhatan, VA., Ruth (Mark) McKee of Jeffersonville, IN and son Paul Waltz; sister in law Doris Moore of Media, PA. Also survived by 15 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Friday January 10, 2020 at 10:30 am at Chambers Memorial Presbyterian Church, Sylvan & Morton Aves., Rutledge. Friends may call Friday 9-10:30am at Chambers Memorial Presbyterian Church. Interment in Lawncroft Cemetery, Linwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Chambers Memorial Presbyterian Church. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com Arrangements Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 8, 2020
