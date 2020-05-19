Mary Elizabeth Hanlin (nee Lavender) passed away on May 9, 2020, at age 90 years, in Media PA. Mary was the second child of the late William Lavender and Martha Gallagher Lavender. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Mary was a graduate of West Catholic High School and later graduated from D.C.C.C. School of Nursing. Mary subsequently completed the Nurse Practitioner Program at the University of Virginia at Charlotte in 1979. Mary was an expert and compassionate Nurse who worked for many years as Director of Nursing at Elwyn Institute. She later enjoyed extensive travel as a Quality Assurance Trainer for Columbus Health. Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who cheerfully attended school plays, concerts and Grandparents Days. She thoroughly enjoyed her adopted hometown of Media especially the Media Theatre, the local Library and the Court Diner. Mary also loved summers in Sea Isle, NJ spent with her family. Mary’s kindness, humor and compassion attracted many faithful friends. Mary is predeceased by her devoted husband John Hanlin. She will be sadly missed by her two daughters Marianne King of Media, PA and Suzanne Day of Centre Hall, PA, along with four grandchildren; Brian King, David King, Jessica Matthews and Robert Matthews. Private Services will be officiated by Fr. Bell of Nativity B.V.M.Church in Media,PA. Please consider donations to a local food bank in lieu of flowers.