Mary Ellen Bryant

Mary Ellen Bryant, age 79, a longtime resident of Woodlyn, PA passed away on February 7, 2020. Born to James Bray & Mary Elizabeth Williams Bowers, she was raised in Linwood, PA. Mary Ellen graduated from Chichester High School, class of 1959. At one time, she was employed by TV Guide where she was responsible for data entry. Mary Ellen was devoted to her faith and active in the Linwood Heights U.M. Church. She was also known as a Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Phillies. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph W. Bryant Jr. who died in 2009. She is survived by her daughter and her husband, Karen & Jeff Crain, a brother, James Bowers Jr., a sister, Janet Nagle, a grandson, Zachary Crain and several nieces & nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 12 noon - 1:00PM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd. Garnet Valley, PA followed by funeral services at 1:00PM. Interment Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA. Donations in her memory may be made to , 3551 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 11, 2020
