(1920-2020) Mary F. Leonard (Zarro), loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 99, of Woodlyn passed away peacefully surrounded by her three children on April 7, 2020. Mary was born in Italy on August 2 (July 29) 1920 and was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Agnes Zarro. She came to America at age six. Mary was given much responsibility at a very young age because her parents did not speak English. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in Milmont Park. She lived her entire life on the same street. In 1947, Mary married the love of her life John J., Sr., with whom she shared 38 wonderful years before his passing in 1986. Mary was a dedicated, hard-working woman until her retirement at age 81. She was particularly proud of the work she did as a welder at the shipyard during WWII. Family was very important to Mary. She inspired all of those around her through her life stories of family and faith. We credit the love and care for each other that we share to our mom, mommom and friend. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Leonard, Sr.; brothers, Peter N. Zarro and Joseph Zarro; sister-in-law, Josephine Zarro; and daughters-in-law, Mary Beth Leonard and Nancy Leonard. Surviving are her three children, Mr. John J. Leonard, Jr., Mr. Robert B. Leonard (Pat) and Mrs. Barbara Leonard Albright (Mark). Mary is also survived by her seven loving grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, Mrs. Leonard’s funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 501 Belmont Avenue, Milmont Park, PA 19033. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 9, 2020