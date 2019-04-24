|
Mary Frances Bossong, age 77, of Holmes Pa., passed away surrounded by her family on April 20, 2019. Mary enjoyed crocheting, Christmas shopping, laughing, dancing, along with spending time with her family at the Jersey shore and at Buttonwood Beach Md. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Bossong Jr. (1985) and daughter, Suzanne G. Westerberg (2015) (Daniel). Survivors; beloved mother of John J. Bossong III (Helen), Mary Tyler (Edward), Geraldine Cordano (Theodore) and Patricia Gruneus (Roland) and 10 grandchildren she adored. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation on Monday, from 9-10:30 at the Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pa 19074, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 1 Fatima Dr., Secane Pa. 19018. Burial SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019