|
|
Mary Frances (nee Marra) Rogo, 76, of Media, PA passed away on March 9, 2020. Born in Darby, PA in 1943, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Frances Mary (nee Brown) Marra. Mary enjoyed playing the organ and roller skating. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Joel J. Rogo; loving mother of Joella F. Rogo; dear sister of Catherine White; also survived by her nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020