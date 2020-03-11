Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Rogo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Frances (Marra) Rogo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Frances (Marra) Rogo Obituary
Mary Frances (nee Marra) Rogo, 76, of Media, PA passed away on March 9, 2020. Born in Darby, PA in 1943, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Frances Mary (nee Brown) Marra. Mary enjoyed playing the organ and roller skating. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Joel J. Rogo; loving mother of Joella F. Rogo; dear sister of Catherine White; also survived by her nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -