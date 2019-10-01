|
1932-2019 Mary G. Ward Bordonaro, 87, of Swarthmore, died September 29, 2019 at Harlee Manor. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late William and Louise Lista Ward and resided in South Philadelphia before moving to her residence in Swarthmore 60 years ago. Mary was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School and was a longtime parishioner at Notre Dame de Lourdes RC Church (now part of Our Lady of Peace). She was devoted to her faith and took great pride in raising her children and enjoyed time with her grandchildren. Mary was the loving wife of Charles J. Bordonaro, her husband of 63 years; devoted mother of Charles J. Bordonaro, Jr. (Rena) and Denise A. Bordonaro (David Johst); cherished grandmother of Christopher, Cameron and Thomas Johst and Margaret, Charles and Danielle Bordonaro. She is also survived by her sisters, Grace Sullivan and Dorothy Giordano (Joseph); and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Fairview Road and Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081, where relatives and friends may call from 9:15-10:15 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word (founded by Mother Angelica), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL, 35210 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019