|
|
Mary Hamilton Purcell, age 92, passed away on July 28, 2019 at Abe’s Garden in Nashville, Tennessee. Born in Ft. Worth on December 15, 1926 and raised in Ferriday, LA, she was a speech educator in Philadelphia and leader in equity for women and girls at the United Nations and worldwide until a decade ago. Preceded in death by her parents, Rev. J.H. and Letha Hamilton; Husband William (Bill) P. Purcell, Jr.; she is survived by her 2 children, former Nashville Mayor Bill Purcell (wife, Debbie Miller) and David Hamilton Purcell (wife, Nancy); Brother, Dr. Joseph H. Hamilton (wife, Janelle); grandchildren, Jesse Miller Purcell, David Purcell, and Matthew Purcell. Visitation will be at Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home, 85 E Baltimore Ave. in Lansdowne, PA on Wednesday July 31 from 6PM-8PM, EDT. The service will take place at Lansdowne Baptist church, 17 E. Lacrosse Ave. on Thursday August 1 at 12PM, EDT, the Rev. David Braneky and Rev. Jeffery Snyder officiating. Local arrangements by Doyle-Stonelake Funeral Home. Visit phillipsrobinson.com for details as to life and remembrance.
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019