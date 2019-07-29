|
Mary Ida Dreier (Stephens) went to be with the Lord February 12, 2019 at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her parents David and Lois Stephens; her first husband Larry Lynn, and 104 days earlier by her husband Karl F. Dreier. She is survived by her son Lonnie Lynn of San Antonio, TX; her daughter Jennifer Isenberger of Aston, PA; her stepdaughter Cydney Metz and Stepson Chris Dreier both of Austin, TX, as well her brother Robert Stephens of Bella Vista, AK, and 6 grandchildren who she especially loved to spend time with. Mary was born in WY and had fond memories of her early years spent on the Herford Ranch in Cheyenne. She graduated from High school in Bedford IA, The American Institute of Business in Des Moines, IA, and Realtor’s Institute in Denver, CO. She had a real estate business in El Reno, OK, and managed high-end apartment complexes in Capistrano Beach, CA, San Diego, CA and Dallas, TX. During her life she lived in many areas of the country including IA, CO, OK, TX, CA, TN, GA, and NJ. She made many friends across the country and touched countless lives along the way with her generosity and caring ways. She will be remembered for wearing sparkly jewelry, love of fun, constant smile, scented candles, and her ability to wrap gifts in the most beautiful way. Her greatest joy and comfort came from talking about the Lord and her faith in God. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019