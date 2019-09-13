|
Mary J. Cordy, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on September 11, 2019. Born in Williamsport, PA, she was a long time resident of Brookhaven, PA, before moving to Maple Shade, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband Dalice W. Cordy and her 13 siblings. Mary is survived by her children: Dalice T. Cordy, Janice McLaughlin, Valerie Zenone, Richard Cordy, and Tracey Cordy; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service Tuesday 9:30am at Bateman Funeral Home, 4220 Edgmont Ave., Brookhaven, PA, 19015. Visitation Tuesday 8:30-9:30am at the funeral home. Burial Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Online condolences can be sent via www.batemanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 14, 2019