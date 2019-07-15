|
Mary J. “Mick” Gorbey, 71, of Drexel Hill passed away on July 9th at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Sharp. She was raised and educated in Brookhaven where she attended Our Lady of Charity School and later went on to graduate from Notre Dame High School with the class of 1966. Mary then attended nursing school and made her career as an LPN. For most of her career she worked as a long-term care nurse, most recently retiring from the Sanders House. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. What she enjoyed most, however, was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Mary E. Gorbey (Emanuele Buonamici); grandchildren, Sophia, Luca, and John; sisters, Anne Stanley, and Eileen Wilson (Ben); many nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 11am at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am in church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Autism Society at www.autism-society.org
Published in The Daily Times on July 16, 2019