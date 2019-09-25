Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Mary J. Ranieri

Mary J. Ranieri, age 67 of Broomall, on September 24, 2019. Beloved sister of Joan Ranieri and Ann Ranieri, and the late David J. Ranieri and Frank Ranieri. Also survived by her sister-in-law Mi Ae Raneiri and her niece Susan and nephew Joseph. Funeral Mass: Wednesday at 10:00 AM in St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 AM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be sent to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA. 19063 or The , 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements by the Frank C. Videon Funeral Home, Broomall.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 27, 2019
