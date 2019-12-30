|
Mary Jane Agnes “Janie” Huber of Folcroft, PA passed away surrounded by her loved ones on December 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born June 18, 1931 in Philadelphia, PA to the late John & Alice (Maguire) Reilly. Mary Jane was predeceased by her beloved husband John “Jack” Huber and her son, Jackie. She is survived by her children Dan (Kathy Lee), Eddie, Jayne Kelly (Leo) and Patti Pearse (Dan), five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her much-loved sister, Patricia Chestnut (Reilly). Janie was first and foremost a wonderful mom who always placed her five children at the top of her priority list. She was employed by PNC Bank for many years and also loved her time working at the Folcroft Library. She was so proud to be a West Catholic graduate. She is now reunited with the love of her life, Jack, and able to give her son, Jackie, a long-awaited hug. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday January 3, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St. George Parish, 22 E. Cooke Ave., Glenolden, PA 19036. Mass will begin at 10:00 AM followed by interment in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association De Valley, 399 Market St Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 31, 2019