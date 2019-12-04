|
|
Mary Jane Bickel, 88, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on November 29, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Leona, NY to the late Chester and Mayme Washburn. She is also predeceased by her brother, Howard Washburn and sister, Margaret Snyder. Mary was a Realtor and real estate broker in Media, PA and Sun City Center, FL. While in Media, she was President of the Salesman Division of Delaware County Board of Realtors before establishing her own business known as “M. J. Fabregas Reality.” She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Tampa Rose Society. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Theodore J. Bickel, III; children, Carol (Frank) Golden, Diana (Joseph) Mackie, Theodore (Jessica) Bickel IV, Cheryl Hickey (Chris Huczko), and Glen (Jeanette) Bickel; sixteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Services were held at The Waterford in Virginia Beach, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Daily Times on Dec. 6, 2019