1935-2019 Mary Jane Desmond, 84, of Springfield, died September 5, 2019 at her home. Born in Ridley Park, she was the daughter of the late James J. and Hilda I. Donohue Desmond and resided in Sharon Hill before moving to her late residence 52 years ago. Jane attended Notre Dame High School and was self-employed as an Accountant. She was a member of the Church of St. Kevin, where she was active in many organizations. In 2012 she received the Cornerstone Award for service to the parish. Jane was an avid baker and was known for her 7UP Cake. She was fiercely loyal to her family, friends, church, the Democratic Party and the Eagles. She was a devoted and cherished sister, aunt and cousin, with many godchildren. Jane was predeceased by her siblings, Kathryn Bauernschmidt, Hilda Dorsey and James J. Desmond, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Eileen Sue Desmond Nielsen; 19 nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Sat., Sept. 14, 2019 at the Church of St. Kevin, 200 W. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA 19064, where relatives and friends may call from 9:30-10:45 AM. Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made to either St. Kevin or of the , 1818 Market St., Ste 2820, Philadelphia, PA 19103. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 11, 2019