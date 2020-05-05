(1924-2020) Mary Jane Gertrude Luttrell O’Doherty, 95, formerly of Drexel Hill died May 4, 2020 at Riddle Village. Born and raised in Chester, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Cora Taintor Luttrell. Mary Jane was a graduate of Chester High School, class of 1942 and was employed by PECO until she met and later married Bill. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and formerly St. Andrew R.C. Church. Mary Jane sang with the USO and performed in many musicals with local theater groups. She was an avid singer and sang at Resurrection R.C. Church, the Church of St. Madeline and many weddings throughout Delaware County. Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, William T. O’Doherty, Sr., who died April 17, 2017; and her siblings, Irving Luttrell, Patricia Valentine, William J. Luttrell, Jr., Charles P. Luttrell and Thomas M. Luttrell. Mary Jane is survived by her children, Maureen A. O’Doherty, Christine M. Zyla (Late John), William T. O’Doherty, Jr. (Margaret Mary), Thomas W. O’Doherty (Theresa) and Brian W. O’Doherty (Jacqueline); her cherished grandchildren, Bill Copper, Angela Milo, Kate Copper (Kevin DiPoalo), Brian O’Doherty (Jennifer), Sarah Birgandi (John), Julianne Hill (Jeff), Gregory Zyla (Olivia), Brianna and Kelly O’Doherty; her greatgrandchildren, Paige, Maggie, Kaitlyn, Dominic, Abby, Anthony, Justin, Aidan, Liam, David, Declan, Maeve, Jacqueline, Parker, Madeline and Baby Girl Birgandi; also, many nieces and nephews. Services and Burial: Private Memorial gifts may be made in the names of John Zyla and Bill Copper to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 5 to May 6, 2020.