(1934-2020) Mary Jane Wrzesniewski 88, a longtime resident of Brookhaven, died May 18, 2020 at Riddle Village, where she has resided for the past 11 years. Born in Ridley Park, she was the daughter of the late George Russell and Mary Roe Robinson Kilgore. She attended Chester High School and was last employed at Westinghouse Corporation in Lester. Mary Jane was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Mary Martha Sisters and the Brookhaven Women’s Club. She loved gardening and was a wonderful cook. She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Wrzesniewski, her husband of 47 years, who died in 2003 and sister of the late Harry Kilgore, Sarah Anne Riper and Edna May Koontz. Mary Jane is survived her daughter, Lynn Anne Mertz (Kevin); her grandsons, Daniel and Thomas Kelly; her sisters, Nancy Kobus (Ted) and Georgina McLaughlin (Jim). Funeral Service and burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd., Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.