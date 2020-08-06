Mary Jean Hackett, age 93, passed away on August 2, 2020. Mary was born in Lafayette IN. and raised in Cheyenne, WY. She was a resident of Delaware County since 1963. Predeceased by children Mary Carroll, Susie Miele, and Paul Hackett. Jean is survived by her children; Martha Zontek, Bernice (Art) Hindle, Jim (Nanci) Hackett, Terry (Les) Constable, and Deni (Joe) Roman. Also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great Great-Grandchild, and Brother James Marshino. Mass: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:30 am in St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, Pa. Calling: 9:15 to 10:15 am at the Church. Interment: S & S Peter and Paul In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400 Alexandria, VA 22314 Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Rigbyfuneralhome.com