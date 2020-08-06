1/1
Mary Jean Hackett
Mary Jean Hackett, age 93, passed away on August 2, 2020. Mary was born in Lafayette IN. and raised in Cheyenne, WY. She was a resident of Delaware County since 1963. Predeceased by children Mary Carroll, Susie Miele, and Paul Hackett. Jean is survived by her children; Martha Zontek, Bernice (Art) Hindle, Jim (Nanci) Hackett, Terry (Les) Constable, and Deni (Joe) Roman. Also survived by 6 Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great Great-Grandchild, and Brother James Marshino. Mass: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10:30 am in St. Cornelius Catholic Church, 160 Ridge Road, Chadds Ford, Pa. Calling: 9:15 to 10:15 am at the Church. Interment: S & S Peter and Paul In lieu of flowers donations to Catholic Charities, 2050 Ballenger Ave Suite 400 Alexandria, VA 22314 Arrangements Rigby Funeral Home Online condolences Rigbyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
