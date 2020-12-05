Mary (nee Felter) Jecmionka Mary (nee Felter) Jecmionka of Lester, PA passed away peacefully four days after celebrating her 100th birthday with family. Mary was the eldest child of Andrew and Sophie Felter of Conshohocken, PA. Mary was the wife of her beloved Iggy, Ignatius James Jecmionka who retired from Westinghouse in Lester. Mary worked at Holiday Inn in Essington before retiring. In addition to her husband Iggy, Mary is predeceased by sister Vera and brother-in-law John Staniszewski, sister Sarah and brother-in-law Waczek Kosakowski, brother-in-law Carl and sister-in-law Mary Jecmionka. Our beloved “Cioci” Mary is survived by her sister, Ann Ziembicki of Philadelphia (late husband Raymond), her sister Helen Charland of Cincinnati, OH (late husband George), and her brother Joseph Felter of Furlong, PA (late wife Jeanette). Cioci Mary will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, Godchildren, family, and friends who spent numerous holidays, picnics, and family dinners at her home enjoying her wonderful cooking and Polish baking. She was a long time parishioner of St. Mary Margaret Alacoque in Essington, PA and then St. Gabriel Catholic Church, Norwood, PA. She was deeply faithful and religious. Her family and friends share so many wonderful memories of her long life. She will always be a part of us and always be in our hearts. Funeral services and interment for Mary will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local food pantry to help those in need. www.fluehr.com