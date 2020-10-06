1/1
Mary Joan Morris, age 82, of Glenolden, PA, passed away on October 1, 2020. Born in Hazelton, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna (nee Klem) Grace. Mary Joan was employed for 20 years with the Bell Telephone Company. She was a patriot, avid historian, loved gardening and nature, and made friends with everyone. She was very proud of her son, Jim, who was a graduate of the United States Military Academy (West Point) and was awarded a Bronze Star in Operation Desert Storm. Mary Joan, better known as “Grammy” to her grandchildren, loved life and her country, and brought joy and fun to everyone with whom she came in contact. Mary Joan graduated from Hazleton High School and was married to her beloved husband, the late James D. Morris, for 25 years. She was the loving mother of Jim Morris (Kai) and the devoted grandmother of Emma, Tara, Sophia and Max. She is predeceased by her brother, James Grace. Nobody was a stranger to Mary Joan. Her knowledge of history as an avid reader, and her love of classic films, music, and Elvis Presley drove her curiosity. She made friends with everyone while also being her family’s resident Jeopardy champion. As a lover of nature she took care of gardening in her community and was adored by her neighbors. She loved visiting her grandchildren in California, especially for Thanksgiving (“her” holiday), and brought her passion for gardening and animals to nature walks she would lead with them. We will forever miss her incredible laugh and ultra-engaging, contagious presence. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass, Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, PA 19070. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Second Harvest Food Bank or the National Breast Cancer Foundation, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300


