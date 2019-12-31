|
|
Mary Margaret “Peggy” Johnston (nee Rhoads), age 93, of Iowa City, IA, formerly Media, PA, died peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 at Solon Care Center in Solon, IA. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 30 E. Franklin St., Media, PA. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery., Media. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 618 East Davenport St., Iowa City, Iowa 52245 and Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade Street, Iowa City, IA 52240. Mary was born on July 22, 1926 in Media, PA to Frank and Jessie Rhoads. In 1943, after graduating from high school at age 16, Mary worked as a keypunch operator for Westinghouse and later at Standard Oil Company. She married Henry J. Johnston of Springfield, PA in January, 1947. Mary said she was happiest in her roles as a wife and mother . She was always an active and dedicated member of her parish church, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as a member of Sodality, contributor to the annual Christmas Bazaar, and volunteer in the elementary school library. In 1997, three years after the death of her husband, Henry, she moved to Iowa City, Iowa. Both in Media and Iowa City, Mary enjoyed close friendships forged around the bridge table, a game for which she had special talent. She also loved any opportunity to back float over ocean waves on Long Beach Island, NJ . Those who knew Mary will remember her daily habit of prayer, her generous heart, quick wit, devotion to routine, and her careful attention to everything. Mary is survived by her four children Mary Elizabeth Immediata (Anthony), Susan Griffin (Charles), Anne Jensen, Joseph Johnston (Kathy), three granddaughters Mary Grace McAleavey (Steven), Teresa Cotey (Phillip), Annie Immediata, and seven great grandchildren Laura, Andrew, Emily, and George McAleavey and Eloise, Isabel, and Henry Cotey. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents Frank A. and Jessie C. Rhoads; her sisters, Frances A. Burdsall and Dorothy E. Rhoads. Relatives and Friends may call Monday, January 6, 2020, 9:00 - 10:15 AM, Church of Nativity BVM, 30 East Franklin Street, Media, PA 19063. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM, Internment Calvary Cemetery, Media. Arrangements by The Kaniefski, Kendus, Danjolell Memorial Home
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 1, 2020