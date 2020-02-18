|
Mary K. DiJohn-Sloman, 74, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in her home. In hospice care prior to her death, Mary K. died peacefully in her sleep. She leaves behind her daughter, Annemarie DiJohn and her husband John Henning; and son Andrew DiJohn and his wife Chamisa MacIndoe. She was preceded in death by her first spouse, Raymond DiJohn, and her second spouse, Dennis Sloman. Born in Glasgow, Scotland February 20, 1945, Mary K spent her formative years summering on the beaches of Bournemouth, and traveling throughout the UK and France. After schooling, she immigrated to New York City, where she met her first husband, artist Raymond DiJohn. After a period, they settled on his father’s farm in the Brandywine Valley, where she liked to say that they went organic before it became trendy. After Ray’s passing in 2000, she married Dennis Sloman, enjoying their retirement years together. Mary K. was known for her infectious laugh and her feisty spirit. She loved cooking and the outdoors at Longwood Gardens.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 19, 2020