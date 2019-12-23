Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Mary L. (Manata) Caroselli


1938 - 2019
Mary L. (Manata) Caroselli Obituary
1938-2019
Mary L. Manata Caroselli, 81, of Springfield died December 20, 2019 at Little Flower Manor. Born and raised in Swarthmore, she was the daughter of the late Charles L. and Mary Cazzo Manata and resided in Swarthmore and Waterville, ME before moving to her late residence in 1977.
Mary was a graduate of Ridley Township High School and was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes RC Church. She was devoted to her faith and enjoyed shopping and eating out, but most important was her family.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph P. Caroselli, who died October 10, 1998; and her siblings, Rose M. Iacona, Madeline Garcia, Frances Walton, Louis, Charles, Michael and James Manata.
She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Caroselli, Jr. (Yayoi); her grandchildren, Riku and Emi Caroselli; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 9-10 AM Thursday at the White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, PA 19078.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 AM Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Notre Dame de Lourdes RC Church, Fairview Road and Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery
Memorial gifts may be made to American Diabetes Assn., 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Lower Merion, PA 19004
Published in Daily Times on Dec. 22, 2019
