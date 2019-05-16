|
|
Mary Lou Lyons, of Ridley Park, PA passed away on May 15th, 2019 at the age of 82, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Mary Lou was predeceased by her beloved husband Jesse Lyons and brother Joseph Purcell. She is survived by son Dan (Karen); daughters Karen (Joe) Flynn and Sue; sister Ann (James) Fultineer, and grandchildren Daniel Jr., Zachary, Melanie, Shannon, Sara, Andrew, Jessica, Christopher, Stephen and Melissa, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Born in Ridley Park, PA to the late Joseph & Loretta (Browne) Purcell. She worked as a Laboratory Med Tech at Riddle Hospital for 35 years. She was a proud graduate of Notre Dame Catholic Girls High School class of 1954. She was an avid tennis player until the age of 80. She enjoyed travelling and visited many places around the globe. More than anything she enjoyed spending quality time with her grandchildren and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Tuesday, May 21, from 6 PM to 8 PM at Cavanagh Family Funeral Home, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, PA 19074. Another visitation will take place Wednesday, May 22, from 9 AM to 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone, PA 19022. Mass will begin at 10 AM, followed by interment in Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on May 17, 2019