Mary Louise “Weezy” Andrea, 88, of Cold Spring Harbor, formerly of Old Brookville and Southampton, passed away on April 14, 2020 of natural causes. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. D. Andrea, Jr. of 61 years. Loving mother to Frank III “Tim” (Donna), John (Joanne), Greg (Michelle), Douglas and Kyle. Cherished grandmother of 16 wonderful grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Patricia Seward and John P. Nolan Jr. “Mame” will also be sorely missed by her nieces and nephews whom she kept in constant contact. She was born in 1932 in Philadelphia, P.A. to Dr. & Mrs. John P. Nolan, her father a renowned physician and county Coroner of Delaware County. Weezy was a graduate of Chester High School, P.A. and starred in field hockey and basketball. She graduated from her beloved Westchester State University with a degree in Physical Education. She remained an active member of its alumni until the end; keeping in touch regularly with her high school and college friends. She took great pride in raising her 5 sons and attending all of their sporting and college events. Interment at Holy Road Cemetery, Andrea Mausoleum, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers the family asks for a donation to The Don Monti Memorial Research Foundation, 1 Bungtown Road Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020