Mary Louise “Marylou” Blaney (nee Heppler), age 84, of Broomall, PA passed on October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Blaney Sr.; loving mother of Mary Lou Keough (Joseph, Jr.), Kelly Anne Blaney, Teresa M. Ferry (Joseph), and the late Henry J. Blaney, Jr.; devoted Nana of Kerry, Tyler, Liam, Colin, Jack and Joseph; dear sister of Howard (the late Madge), John (Sue), Richard (Agnes), Cris (Marie), Martin (Helen) Heppler and Anne Taylor (Harry). Predeceased by siblings, Urban Joseph and Miriam Heppler. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, November 6, 2020, 8:30 – 10:30 AM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to All Abilities Foundation of Greater Philadelphia, Berwyn, PA, https://all-abilities.org/giving/
, would be appreciated. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com