|
|
Mary Louise Capelle “Marylou” (nee Gibson) died peacefully at her home in Sterling, Virginia, surrounded by her loving children, on Saturday, March, 7 2020. Marylou will be remembered for her quick smile, infectious laugh, dedication to her Catholic faith, her relentless spirit through the challenges of successfully raising three children as a single mother, and her love of sunsets, the beach, and her family and friends. Marylou was born in Philadelphia, PA to Wheeler T. and Marian Gibson on April 8, 1944. She went to elementary school at Good Shepherd in Southwest Philadelphia and this remained her parish well into her adulthood. Marylou graduated from West Catholic High School. She worked for ACME supermarkets for 35 years before retiring in 2009. Her greatest joy was time with family, particularly annual vacations to North Wildwood. Marylou is preceded in death by her parents, Wheeler T. and Marian Gibson, brothers Larry Gibson and Gregory Gibson, and sister-in-law Kathleen Gibson. Marylou is survived by her three children, Bernadette Capelle (Darlene Manley, beloved daughter-in-law), Anthony Capelle, Joseph Capelle; Nancy Schwenger (sister), Robert Gibson (brother), Charles Schwenger (brother-in-law), and Linda Gibson (sister-in-law); Danielle Capelle (granddaughter); and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Friends and Family are invited to a Visitation from 9 am – 10 am on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 67th and Chester Avenue in Philadelphia, PA, Mass at 10 am at Divine Mercy Catholic Church followed by burial at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, PA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by McCausland-Garrity-Marchesani Funeral Homes, Inc. The family of Marylou wish to extend their deepest appreciation to her Eucharistic Ministers from Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Sterling, VA, her devoted care team from Capital Caring Hospice in Aldie, Virginia, as well as the team involved with her care at DaVita dialysis in Sterling and Ashburn, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marylou’s name to The .
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2020