Mary Lucy (Harmstead) Curtis
Mary Lucy Curtis (nee Harmstead) on August 4, 2020 Mary Lou was the beloved wife of Benjamin T. Curtis, devoted mother of Ben (Kathy), John (Nancy), Paul (Michele) and David (Karen). Also surviving are Grandchildren Anne (Brian) Himmer, Jonathan (Lisa) and Jillian Curtis. Mary Lou’s life was brightened by 5 Great grandchildren Abby, Mia, Brady Himmer, Jonathan Jr. & Layla Curtis. Her love of the Lord was her primary focus. At Media Presbyterian Church she served in many capacities. She is sorely missed by Family and Friends. A void is left in our hearts that cannot be filled, but we take consolation in knowing the she is safe in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. A celebration of her life will be planned when we can safely join together. Please take a moment in her honor to pray for all the lives we have lost. Full obituary and condolences, jnelsonrigbyfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home - Media
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
