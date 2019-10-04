|
Mary M. Russo (nee Baird), age 91, a resident of Secane and former resident of Darby, passed away peacefully at her residence on September 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Clara Baird.
Mary will be remembered as a woman who was devoted to her home and family.
She was a member of the Yeadon Congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Philadelphia.
Mary was the wife of the late Anthony L. Russo, who passed away in 1996.
She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Russo and Mary Bissell (Daniel, Sr.); her grandson Daniel, Jr. (Jaclyn); and her great-grandson Teddy.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 2 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3001 S. 84th Street, in Philadelphia, Pa. 19153.
Burial will be private at Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in Mary's memory to the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, Pa. 19063 would be appreciated.
