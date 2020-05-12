Mary Margaret Patricia Babin Schwab was born on May 20, 1928 at Delaware County Memorial hospital. She was the fourth child and only daughter of John and Mary (Kelly) Babin and has been predeceased by her four brothers, Jeffrey, Michael, John and James. Growing up during the Great Depression dictated her assumption of many responsibilities at a young age, resulting in a resilience and strength of character that endured her lifetime. Her love of life and care for others were evidenced from these early days. Upon graduation from Notre Dame Moylan in 1946 she was employed at the Bell Telephone Company in Upper Darby , becoming a supervisor and staying for 8 years. She met her beloved husband Henry (Hank) Schwab through a mutual friend and they married in 1953 at St. Denis Church in Havertown. They baptized their six children - Marian Byrnes, Barbara Finsness (Ken), Henry (Patty), Annette Lynn (Tom), Margaret Phillips (Bill) and Deborah Rubino (Eric) into Sacred Heart Parish in Havertown and remained faithful parishioners there for over 60 years, involved and well known to that community. Their many travels within that group were among her fondest adventures. Mary enjoyed working the polls on every Election Day for many years. Mary was a very devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend. She has left to mourn her six children, their spouses, 20 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and special friend Dolly. Mary was graced with the gifts of an exceptionally kind heart and good humor and will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her. She and her family have been grateful to the beautiful care shown to her by the compassionate staff at White Horse Village, where she has resided during her final years. Mary passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. She has now added her angelic voice to the choir in heaven. Due to the pandemic situation her services are private to her family. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: White Horse Village Endowment Fund, Att: Employee Appreciation Fund, 535 Gradyville Rd, Newtown Square PA 19073 STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020.