|
|
Mary V. McGlinn, age 82 of Sharon Hill passed away on December 31, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents William and Mary McGlinn, and sister in law Marguerite McGlinn. Survivors: Loving sister of Thomas McGlinn and Julia McGlinn, cherished aunt of Christine McGlinn, Heather (Scott) Hansma and John McGlinn. Funeral Mass: 10AM on Monday Jan. 6 at St. George’s Catholic Church, Lamont Ave., Glenolden. Viewing: 9-9:45AM on Monday at the church. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. George’s Catholic Church, 22 E Cooke Ave., Glenolden PA 19036. Online Condolences: MCGFH.com
Published in The Daily Times on Jan. 3, 2020