Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Mae" (Walther) McLaughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Mae" (Walther) McLaughlin Obituary
Mary “Mae” McLaughlin (nee Walther), age 84 on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Marty. Devoted mother of Marty III (Susan) and Lori (Don) Clark. Loving grandmother of Bryan McLaughlin and Robert (Caroline) Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday 11:30am to 12:45pm St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall. Funeral Mass 1:00pm. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the would be appreciated. Arr. King Funeral Service
Published in The Daily Times on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.