Mary “Mae” McLaughlin (nee Walther), age 84 on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Marty. Devoted mother of Marty III (Susan) and Lori (Don) Clark. Loving grandmother of Bryan McLaughlin and Robert (Caroline) Clark. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday 11:30am to 12:45pm St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall. Funeral Mass 1:00pm. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the would be appreciated. Arr. King Funeral Service
Published in The Daily Times on July 29, 2019