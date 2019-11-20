|
1933-2019 Mary P. “Patsy” Hickey Jennings, 86 of Prospect Park, died November 19, 2019 at her home. Born in Danville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Paul Hickey and resided in Garden City before moving to her late residence 58 years ago. Patsy was a graduate of Chester High School and was employed as a Registered Nurse for The Belvedere and various doctor’s offices. She was a member of the Jr. Board of Directors at Taylor Hospital and was very active in her community. Patsy was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, John T. Jennings, who died May 28, 1997; and her sister, Alice O’Donnell. She is survived by her children, John T. Jennings, Jr. (Susan) and Leanne Jennings; her grandchildren, Thomas, Aaron and Dylan Jennings; and her sister, Nancy Supplee. Funeral Mass: 11 AM Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Gabriel RC Church, 233 Mohawk Ave., Norwood, PA 19074, where relatives and friends may call from 9:45-10:45 AM. Burial: St. Michael Cemetery www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 21, 2019