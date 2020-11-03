Mary Passaro, age 92, of Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Visenso) Papi. Mary was the loving mother of David Zaffarano (Julie) and the late Michael Zaffarano. She was the devoted grandmother of Joseph, David, Kateri, David and Stephen and great-grandmother of Caiden, Keira, Jac and Connor. Also survived by her dear sister, Joan Beck. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Passaro and her first husband, Joseph N. Zaffarano, as well as her siblings, Paris Papi, Lawrence Papi, Vince Papi, Anna Jackson and Rose Sciallo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Chester Rural Cemetery, 412 W. 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Wearing of facial masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
