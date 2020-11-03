1/1
Mary Passaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Passaro, age 92, of Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020. Born in Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Visenso) Papi. Mary was the loving mother of David Zaffarano (Julie) and the late Michael Zaffarano. She was the devoted grandmother of Joseph, David, Kateri, David and Stephen and great-grandmother of Caiden, Keira, Jac and Connor. Also survived by her dear sister, Joan Beck. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Passaro and her first husband, Joseph N. Zaffarano, as well as her siblings, Paris Papi, Lawrence Papi, Vince Papi, Anna Jackson and Rose Sciallo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Chester Rural Cemetery, 412 W. 15th Street, Chester, PA 19013. Wearing of facial masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: The Donohue Funeral Home, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved