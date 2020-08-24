1/1
Mary Patricia "Pat" (Roarty) Pastore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Patricia “Pat” Pastore (née Roarty), age 79, of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Pastore Jr., loving mother to James (the late Norine), Jeannine, and Natalie; proud Mom-Mom to 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Cherished sister of Peggy Crawford, the late Joanne McCourt and the late Shawn Roarty. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020 10AM, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave Morton, PA 19070 and to her Funeral Mass 11AM in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Neighborhood Ministries 1939 W. Venango Street Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrg: O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield, PA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved