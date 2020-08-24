Mary Patricia “Pat” Pastore (née Roarty), age 79, of Springfield, PA, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Pastore Jr., loving mother to James (the late Norine), Jeannine, and Natalie; proud Mom-Mom to 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Cherished sister of Peggy Crawford, the late Joanne McCourt and the late Shawn Roarty. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, August 27, 2020 10AM, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave Morton, PA 19070 and to her Funeral Mass 11AM in the Church. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mercy Neighborhood Ministries 1939 W. Venango Street Philadelphia, PA 19140. Arrg: O’Leary Funeral Home, Springfield, PA



