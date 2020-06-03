Mary “Aileen” Patterson (nee Hanly), age 71 of Secane passed away on June 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Aileen was the most special, generous and awesomely unique individual adored by so many. She truly impacted lives. She made people feel special and loved. She went above and beyond selflessly helping any and every person and animal in need. She always put others’ needs before her own. She is a true hero. She is a true angel. From her words to her fashion, it was “Aileen”. She was the most “dynamite” oldies line dancer… the life of the party… an awesome “camcorder artist”... the best “YaYa”. Always missed and never forgotten… “The Awesome One” (St. Joe’s Collingdale, Class of 1963; Prendie, Class of 1967; 47-Year Member of Saint Eugene Parish). She is predeceased by her parents Margaret (nee Suits) and Joseph Hanly, Jr., and brothers Matthew III and Michael Hanly. Survivors: Adored wife of Thomas Joseph Patterson, loving mother of Aileen Marie Patterson, Monica Catherine Murphy (John), Daria Renee Hahn & Carina Ann Patterson, cherished grandmother of John William, Keagan Rose, Thomas James, Kaelyn Grace & Gretchen Marie Murphy & James Eric Hahn, Jr., dear sister of Margaret Hanly, Monica Hanly Foley & Maureen Logue (Jack), as well as many nieces and nephews. Services: Private In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Spayed Club, 800 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, PA 19079, or Purrfect Paws Rescue, P.O. Box 363, Drexel Hill, PA 19026