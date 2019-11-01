|
Mary Pettinati Larotonda, 92, of Boothwyn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Larotonda; grandson, David Larotonda; 7 siblings. She is survived by her son, Joseph Larotonda; daughter-in-law, Marion Smith Larotonda; daughter, Ida Hogans (Rick); 4 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. Her funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, November 5th at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Church in Marcus Hook, Pa. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 in Church. Burial will follow in Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Maris Grove Resident Care Fund through Maris Grove Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, Pa 19342.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 3, 2019