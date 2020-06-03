Mary Prince
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Prince, 82 of Berwyn, PA, passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 of natural causes. Mary was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late G. Elwood and Mary Prince. Mary was an accomplished Organist and Choir Director for over 40 years. She was a pupil of the late Robert Elmore. In addition to music, Mary had a career at Sun Oil after High School. She worked at Theo Pressor Music Publisher in Bryn Mawr as well. She was the organist at Olney Presbyterian Church for many years. She was also organist and choir master at the Church of Saint Asaph Episcopal Church in Bala Cynwyd. More recently Mary worked for the Radnor School district as a payroll administrator.. Her career included most recently her work as organist and choirmaster at Christ Church in Villanova from 2005 to 2015. Mary cherished the time she spent with her life partner Judy Englath with whom she traveled to Maine and Cape Cod. Mary and Judy were prominent contributors to the Ocean Grove , N.J. music program where they had a summer home. Mary was especially close to her beloved Godson, Gyle (Snap) Baker and his family with whom she spent many wonderful years. Mary is survived by her sister Barbara Prince Levatich, Naples, FL, her brother Robert Prince, Philadelphia, PA and her brother John Prince, Berwyn, PA., her niece Kimberly Griggy and family, Denver CO, Clint White and family, New York, NY, her nephew John Prince and his wife Janette Prince of Bowie, MD and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Due to the current pandemic a service for family and close friends will be provided at a future date at Christ Church, Villanova, PA. www.maugergivnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Mary was a wonderful friend for many years. We will miss her terribly but her strength and spirit will stay with us always. Sandy & Anthony
Sandy & Anthony Ferraro
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved