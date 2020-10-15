1/1
Mary R. D'Alonzo
Mary R. D’Alonzo, 94 of Aldan & formerly of SW Phila, died Oct. 13, 2020. Mary was a family oriented, faith filled woman, with devotion to the Blessed Mother. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Louis B.; and siblings, Grace Polito, Angeline and Domenic Caserta. She is survived by sons, Francis (MaryLou) and Thomas (Lisa); 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Gregory, Nicole, Angela and Thomas Jr.; and great-grandson, Nicholas. She is also survived by her brothers, George and Anthony Caserta. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Oct 19, 2020 10:30 am St. Joseph Church, 500 Woodlawn Ave, Collingdale. Viewing 9:30-10:30am. Burial Ss Peter & Paul Cem. (Masks Required). Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home, Aldan. Online guestbook www.marvilfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Marvil-McFadden Funeral Home
7 Springfield Rd
Aldan, PA 19018
(610) 622-0664
