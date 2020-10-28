1/1
Mary R. Piccone
Mary R. Piccone age 84 of Folcroft passed away on October 25, 2020. Mary was a great cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her family home in Wildwood. She is predeceased by her parents Rene and Rosella Macrone and her 5 siblings Ann Poore, Rene Macrone, Joe Macrone, Theresa Murray and Rosella McGill. Survivors: Loving mother of Jeannie (the late Jack) Kane, Tina (Robert) Hicks and Sal Piccone, cherished grandmother of Jeanna, Christina, Alicia, Haley, Sal, Joe and Michael, great grandmother of Zeke, Rachel, Timmy Gianna, Lena and Nicholas, dear sister and best friend of Betty O’Neill and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: 10am Friday Oct 30, 2020 at St Gabriel’s Church 233 Mohawk Ave. Norwood, PA. 19074. Viewing: 9-10am on Friday in the church. Burial: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 Online Condolences: www.mcgfh.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
