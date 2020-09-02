Mary Spano (née Sailer), age 73 of Drexel Hill, PA died peacefully on August 27, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Philadelphia to the late Richard and Mary Eleanor (La Follette) Sailer, Mary grew up in Newtown Square. She graduated from Marple Newtown H.S. Class of 1964. Mary took a keen interest in education and her community. After decades of owning and operating a daycare center, she returned to school and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Neumann University in 2005. She finished her career as a teacher’s assistant with the William Penn School District. Mary was also involved as a Community Y Board Member and always active as a Cub/Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader. Mary enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking with her grandchildren. She loved nature, flowers and animals and she found great pleasure in reading, especially with her book club friends. She is survived by her husband, John R. Spano; children James A. Spano (Karen), Jennifer S. Kalish (Leonard), Rebecca L. Spano and Mark T. Spano (Melinda); and grandchildren Hayden, Brooklynn, Jackson and Dean. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Mary’s Life on Thursday, September 10 at the Chapel at Toppitzer Funeral Home, Arlington Cemetery, 2900 State Rd. Drexel Hill, PA. There will be a visitation from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
) and Providence Animal Shelter (www.providenceac.org
). Online condolences: www.Arlingtoncemetery.us