Mary T. Buemi, age 85, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Glen Mills, PA. Born and raised in Chester, PA, Mary was the devoted wife of her late husband Gabriel “Gabe” Buemi. Mary was the daughter of the late Assunta Capuano and Antonio Russo. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking and writing in her journal. Mary was an inspiring cook, having many Sunday family dinners, which to this day, are lovingly remembered. A true love of music inspired her to learn the piano, as she could play concertos as well as pop standards. In turn, she taught several of her grandchildren to play. She had an ear for music and she played from her heart and soul. More than anything else, Mary loved to spend time with her family, always enjoying the simple joy of being together with them. Survivors: Children: Chrissy Raymond (Mike), Tony Buemi (Mimi), and Cindy Santa Maria (Christopher). She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com