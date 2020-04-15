|
|
(1928-2020) Mary T. Conner Smyth, 91, of Ridley Park, died April 9, 2020 at Little Flower Manor. She kept her smile, her gentle disposition, her sense of humor and her kind spirit until the end. Born and raised in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Paul V. and Mary E. Acker Conner and moved to her late residence in 1955 until 2019. Mary was a graduate of St. Hubert High School, class of 1946 and Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1950. She was employed by Taylor Hospital as a Registered Nurse before retiring in 1986. Mary previously worked for Misericordia Hospital, Fitzgerald Mercy Hospital and Prospect Park Nursing Home. She was a member of the Church of St. Madeline and volunteered at Taylor Hospital for 27 years. Mary cherished her family and her faith. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, John P. “Jack” Smyth, who died June 4, 2007; her grandson, Johnny Smyth, who died in 2005; and her siblings, Rev. Robert J. Conner, Dolores Tobias and her infant sister, Bernadette. Mary is survived by her children, John C. Smyth (Vickie), Mary Beth Reimann (Tom), Nancy M. Benson (Tom) and Dolores H. Smyth (John); her sister, Patricia M. McMahon; five grandchildren, Jaime Smyth (Al), Liesl Mahoney (Dan), Julian Smyth (Mary), Andrew Reimann and Kevin Benson and her great grandchildren, Alden Rowlyk and Haylee Reimann-Hladasz. Services and Burial: Private Please do NOT send flowers due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines. Instead, Mary’s family will be pleased if you do an act of kindness in her honor. Memorial gifts may be made to John H. Smyth Scholarship Fund, c/o the Masterman School Foundation, 1699 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia PA 19130 or St Madeline Parish Keep Cool Campaign, 110 Park St, Ridley Park, PA 19078. www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2020