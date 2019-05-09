|
1946-2019 Mary T. Lyons BeVier, 72, of Aston died May 8, 2019 at Glen Mills Senior Living. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Madigan Lyons and resided in Ardmore before moving to her late residence 50 years ago. Mary was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast High School, class of 1964, and was employed for many years with Home Helpers in Lima, PA. She previously was employed with her husband in his business, Photography by Rick BeVier. Mary was a member of the Church of St. Joseph, where she was a volunteer with many activities. Mary was a Philadelphia sports fan but was most passionate about being a loving mother and wife. Mary was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Richard H. BeVier, who died October 13, 2008. She is survived by her children, Richard Ryan BeVier (Jennifer Hodnicky), Kevin Carlin BeVier, Ashley Marie Droxler (Joe); grandchildren, Jacob Richard, Hunter Raymond, Laila Elizabeth, Azrael Anne and Mary Jolie BeVier and soon-to-be grandson, Jackson Richard Droxler; brother, Michael J. Lyons; and goddaughter and niece, Kelly Anne Lyons. Funeral Mass: 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Church of Saint Joseph, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston, PA 19014, where relatives and friends may call from 8:45-9:45 AM. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to American Parkinson Disease Assn., 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305
Published in The Daily Times on May 10, 2019