Mary Theopoula Efstration, 94, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born in Marseille, France and was the daughter of the late Paul Papouris and Chrysanthe (Apostolides) Papouris. She arrived in the United States in 1929. Her husband, Michael Efstration, predeceased her in 2002 as well as her sisters Theodora Dacales and Marika Trizonis. Mary predominately grew up in Philadelphia and was an over 55 year member of St. Lukes Greek Orthodox Church, in Broomall PA. She was a member of the Philoptochos Society and served as its president in 1966-67. She was the public relations manager for The Hellenes Greek Folk dance group from the mid-1970s to mid-1980s. Mary was independent, industrious and ingenious. She was an executive secretary to Frank Piasecki of Piasecki Aircraft Corporation/Boeing Vertol. Later she managed her husband’s construction company, operated the Honey Bee Bakery in Wayne Pennsylvania and operated a Greek Food business in the Lancaster County Farmers Market in Wayne PA. After selling her food business, Mary started a career in Real Estate. Eventually, she returned to the corporate world and worked as an executive secretary for Stratton Mutual Funds, SEI, and Fund Plan Services. After retiring, Mary volunteered at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Mary enjoyed working, gardening, sewing, politics, finance and especially cooking. She loved entertaining her family and friends. Surviving are sons, Paul Efstration, husband of Christine Nichols Efstration, Glenmoore, PA, and Gary G. Efstration, husband of Angela Tsoflias Efstration, Lititz, PA and two grandchildren, Michael S. Efstration and Kalliopi M. Efstration as well as one niece, three nephews and their families. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Lukes Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Road, Broomall, PA 19008. The Visitation will be held at St. Lukes Monday morning before the funeral beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Drexel Hill PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to St. Lukes Greek Orthodox Church at the above address, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Masonic Village Home Health & Hospice, 98 Masonic Dr., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 16, 2019