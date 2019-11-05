|
1929-2019 Mary S. Somas Wehrmann, 90, formerly of Aldan and Sunrise Assisted Living, died November 2, 2019 at Fair Acres Geriatric Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Gus and Eleanor Kasarsky Somas. Mary was an honors graduate of Collingdale High School, class of 1949 and was a member of the Alumni Association. She was employed by Provident Mutual Life Insurance Co. for 46 years before retiring in 1995. Mary enjoyed photography, reading, painting with oils and water colors and was an avid lover of birds and all animals. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John Wehrmann, who died August 3, 1986. Mary is survived by her sister, Kathryn A. Ernst; her nephew, Robert J. Ernst (Karen); her nieces, Nancy Rodgers, Kathy Ernst and Jackie Ernst; and her great niece and nephews, Christine, Johnny and Sean. Funeral Services and Burial: Private. Memorial gifts may be made to the Center For the Blind And Visually Impaired, 100 W. 15th St. Chester, PA 19013 or the Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 or Glenolden Animal Hospital, 405 MacDade Blvd., Glenolden, PA 19036.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 6, 2019