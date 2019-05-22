|
|
Mary Padley Wisnewski It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary P. Wisnewski, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A resident of Clifton Heights who was “born in her home”. Proud daughter of the late Mary Shepley Padley and sister of the late Mildred Padley. Beloved wife and “Polka Partner” of 58 years to the late Stanley “Stosh” Wisnewski. Devoted mother of the late Helen “Honey” Wisnewski. She leaves behind her son, Stanley H. Wisnewski, Jr. and her daughter, Mary Lynn Wisnewski; her beloved grandchildren, Michael A. and Melissa Barnes, Stacey Lynn and Benjamin Mills, James “Jamie” and Hope Stapleton and Stephanie and Edward McKeefrey. She is also survived by her adored great-grandchildren, Keira Madison Clifford, Jaymeson Dane, and Jaxson Thomas Mills, Luke Henry and Sadie Dale Stapleton, Aimee Lynn and her “Special” Ashlyn Anne McKeefrey. Also survived by her Sisters-in-Law, Frances Kondyra and Edna Wisnewski; Special friend, Alan Stapleton; many nieces and nephews. Mary graduated from Clifton Heights High School, “Class of 1944”. During her high school years, she was the only “girl” in the band playing clarinet and saxophone. She went on to become an accomplished Soprano soloist, singing for special occasions. Mary became a member of the “The Playmakers” group singing and performing at St. Giles Parish in Upper Darby. Baptized and life long member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Clifton Heights, PA. She was a 33 year employee of Lansdowne Presbyterian Church serving as secretary and bookkeeper until her retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9AM-10:30AM, followed by her Life Celebration Service. Interment: Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Church St. & Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights, PA would be appreciated. She will be missed by many. “Goodnight Mare, Go do the Polka with Daddy”.
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019