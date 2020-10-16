1/1
Maryann B. (Battista) Mascitti
(1941~2020) Maryann B. Mascitti (nee Battista), age 78 of Drexel Hill, died peacefully October 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Amedeo Mascitti. She was predeceased by her son Anthony Mascitti and is survived by her daughter Teresa Mascitti, granddaughter Nicole Murphy and brother Nicholas (Mary) Battista. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation at 12 Noon on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 1pm. Interment Private. Arrangements Ruffenach Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
