Maryann C. Dunlap, age 78, on Feb. 28, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pa. Loving wife of the late James R. Dunlap; beloved mother of Maryalice Duffy (John, Jr.), James R. Dunlap (Frances), Patricia H. Hyland (Frank) and Marie Glancey (Dennis); devoted grandmother of Francis X. Hyland Jr., Amelia Duffy, James “Jimmy” Hyland, Dennis Glancey Jr., John Duffy III, Jessica Glancey and Robert A. Hyland; sister of Richard Carpenter (Fay) of Rio Rancho, NM. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to: ASPCA, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 2, 2019